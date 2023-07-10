Central forces’ absence during violent voting incidents: BSF points finger at SEC

Facing severe criticism over the poor deployment of central forces during the panchayat elections in the state on Saturday, BSF DIG SS Guleria squarely put the blame on the State Election Commission’s Commissioner Rajiva Sinha.

According to Mr Guleria: “The State Election Commission has not provided the list of sensitive booths. Despite our requests, the list of sensitive booths did not reach us. We were only given the number of booths, but not the list of sensitive booths. Booth monitoring was also not allowed.”

Mr Guleria also maintained that wherever the Central forces personnel were deployed, the elections were conducted smoothly and there was no violence. However, the question arises as to why the BSF did not take action despite witnessing everything firsthand.

Congress party leaders said they suspect a secret understanding between the state Trinamul and the BJP’s central leadership behind the whole thing. Initially, the Centre claimed that it could not send more than 315 companies, but they were eventually sent. However, there were complaints of negligence and inefficiency.

Even after the polls ended on Saturday, there was a debate about the late arrival of central forces in Bhangar. In this regard, the theory of a ‘DidiModi setting’ has been mentioned by the state Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury. He stated: “Central forces were deployed in agreement with Mamata. Trinamul negotiated with Delhi.

The Union Home Ministry has given Trinamul an opportunity. BJP leaders in Bengal should protest.” Overall, the role of Central forces in poll violence remains questionable. There was extreme chaos, unrest, violence, and loss of life in various districts during Saturday’s polling, and the Central forces were observed to be completely inactive throughout.

Consequently, questions are being raised regarding the whereabouts of the Central forces during the instances of violence. As the public seeks answers to these questions, the blame game has already begun at the highest level.