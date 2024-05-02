BSF recovers China made drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The troops of the Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a damaged China-made drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran District, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the BSF recovered the drone from a farming field nearby Dal village in district Tarn Taran on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, during the morning hours, while BSF troups were carrying out area domination patrolling in the area ahead of the border fence in district Tarn Taran, at about 11:20 am, a crushing sound was heard under a reaper machine that was making straw in a wheat field ahead of the border fence,” the official statement said.

Upon reaching nearby, the BSF stopped the machine and observed that a drone was crushed under the reaper and found in fully damaged condition in the wheat field, it added.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavice 3 classic.

“This recovery of an illicit drone underscores the sincere efforts of the BSF, which is committed to decimating the drone menace from across the border,” the BSF added.

