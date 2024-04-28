Bangladeshi national nabbed for smuggling at Kolkata stn

A Bangladeshi citizen named Mohammad Jalil was arrested at Kolkata station for concealing money in a mixer-grinder.

It is reported that he had Rs 8,92,000 in Indian currency and $10,700 in US dollars. Jalil was arrested in this connection. The mixer-grinder raised suspicion during a check by Ramesh Chandra Joshi, an inspector of the anti-smuggling department of RPF and Swati Bandyopadhyay, a customs official. Upon inspection, rolls of black paper containing the money were found. Jalil was arrested for smuggling without providing information and he has been charged under the foreign currency smuggling law.

This incident has raised concerns among railway authorities, despite the presence of two communication trains between Bangladesh and India: Maitree and Bandhan. Maitree Express departed from Kolkata at 7:10 in the morning, preceded by passenger screening. There have been allegations of smuggling on this train, even though it was previously under the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF), which relinquished its duties a few months ago. Now, the responsibility lies with the anti-smuggling department of RPF and the GRP (Government Railway Police) along with the customs. Despite this, incidents of smuggling like this continue, raising concerns among railway authorities.

