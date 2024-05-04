Rahul, Tejashwi ‘shehzadas’, their tales not different: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said just as Delhi has a Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) who considers the whole country his jagir (property), there is one Shehzada in Patna (Tejashwi Yadav) who considers the whole of Bihar his jagir and both want to give OBCs’ quota to Muslims and divide the nation on religious lines.

Addressing a BJP election rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, he said in this election he has given a roadmap of development for the next five years and a vision for the country for the next 25 years. While preparing for the future, none should forget the past the country has gone through, he said.

“Just as there is a Shehzada in Delhi, there is one Shehzada in Patna also. One has considered the whole nation his jagir from childhood, the other considered the whole of Bihar his jagir. But their report cards are similar,” Mr Modi said.

Their reports do not have anything other than scams and uncontrolled law and order situation, the Prime Minister said. “Remember how the industry of abductions’ flourished in Bihar, and the State’s treasury was looted by big scams. Just as evening fell, women feared to leave homes. Before youth got jobs, they were forced to sign papers to part with their lands,” he said.

Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA government is working day and night for Bihar’s development. “Our inspiration is Karpoori Thakur who recently got Bharat Ratna,” the Prime Minister said.

In the last 10 years, 40 lakh poor have got pucca houses in Bihar, while gas connections have been given to 1.25 crore families, he said. Free rations and free medical treatment is being given to the poor. Now Modi has decided that all those above 70 will be covered by the Ayushman scheme with free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh, he said

The Prime Minister said there was a detailed discussion in the Constituent Assembly whether reservation should be given on the basis of religion, and this was not accepted. It was decided that the nation could not be divided on the basis of religion. Pt. Nehru too had opposed reservation on the basis of religion, he said.

Now, as the poor SCs, STs and OBCs have lost faith in the Congress, the party is going against Nehru’s sentiments and is stabbing Ambedkar in the back, trying to break the Constitution, Mr Modi said. The Congress wants to cut the OBCs’ quota on the basis of religion and give it to the Muslims. In this conspiracy of the Congress, RJD is also involved, he said.

The Prime Minister said the father of Bihar’s Shehzada (Lalu Yadav) tried to do the same in 2007. While being Railway Minister, he asked officials to arrange quota for the Muslims. Mr Modi said “they want to snatch the reservation share of the OBC, SC and ST and give it to the Muslims, on the basis of religion. If the quota is cut,Yadav, Kurmi will suffer, all will be finished, and quota of Paswan, Musahar, Ravidas and Danuk samaj will also be cut.”

He said “in the last 12 days I have given a challenge to the Congress and its allies on reservation, and asked them to give it in writing, that the INDI alliance will not give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion, and not tinker with the Constitution. They are keeping quiet. It appears their intentions are not right. But I want to assure you, as long as Modi is alive, I will not allow any mess up with the reservation share of the SCs, STs and the OBCs.”

Ever since he had “exposed” plans of the Congress and the RJD, the Prime Minister said, the RJD is talking about how many Hindus and Muslims in the Army. This exposes its real face. To divide the society and to break the unity of the country, they can do anything, he said.

Mr Modi said a soldier who takes a bullet on his chest for the country is an Indian first, these RJD people want to see them as Hindu-Muslim. “Do we remember Abdul Hameed just because he was a Muslim,” he said.

They want to ask questions on the surgical strikes, whom do they want to please by these questions, he said. “The country knows everything. The RJD had the mask of social justice, but it really followed the policy of appeasement. When Ayodhya Kar Sevaks were burnt alive in Godhra, then Rail Minister Lalu Yadav formed a committee under the Supreme Court Judge.

But the Rail Minister who is on bail from jail now, “could not save them and they were punished, up to death sentence,” he said. The report was not accepted by the court. “We have to prevent Bihar going back to the days of the lantern,” he said.

The Delhi Shehzada has a new plan to impose an inheritance tax, he said. Parents work hard and save some money for their children, house, car, farm. The Congress wants to make law that “you will not be able to get what your father saved. Half the land, one of the two houses will be taken by imposing 55 per cent tax. Should this loot be allowed by the Congress or the RJD,” he said.