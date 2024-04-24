ADG BSF visits Indo-Bangladesh border ahead of 2nd phase of polls

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat, located on Indo-Bangladesh border, additional director general of BSF (eastern command) Ravi Gandhi held a meeting with his officials and even the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to keep strict vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border round the clock to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious designs of smuggling and infiltration and exfiltration.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit the area under North Bengal Frontier BSF till 25 April.

Notably, ahead of the first phase of polls, the district magistrate and district election officer requested the BSF to keep a close watch on the border in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri areas.

Additional director general (eastern command) issued some crucial operational instructions and directed to keep strict vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border, 24×7 to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious designs of smuggling and infiltration and exfiltration during the interaction with BSF officials and lauded the efforts made by the troops of North Bengal Frontier, official sources said today.