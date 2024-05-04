One IAF soldier killed, five injured as terrorists ambush convoy in Poonch

One Indian Airforce (IAF) soldier was killed and five personnel were injured when two vehicles of their convoy were on Saturday ambushed by terrorists in the border district of Poonch.

The IAF in a statement said: “An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress.”

“In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces,” the IAF added.

Reports said that the vehicles came under heavy terrorist fire while they were passing through Mendhar near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Surankote Sector area of the Jammu division.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to the Northern Command military hospital at Udhampur.

Pictures of the attacked IAF truck show the windshield bearing multiple bullet marks and the windows on the driver side were broken. It indicates that the terrorists had taken positions on three sides of the road.

Reinforcements of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army, special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police and central para-military forces have cordoned the area.

This is the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the border region that witnessed several casualties of soldiers in terror attacks last year.

Security forces have cordoned the area and a search operation has been launched.