West Bengal Governor denies sexual assault allegations

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has denied the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Speaking to media persons at Nedumbassery in Kochi after arriving from Kolkata, Ananda Bose denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he would have the last laugh when the allegation unravels.

“As a Governor, there is no need to respond to this. On the day the Prime Minister stayed at the Raj Bhavan, it was alleged that I had touched an employee of the Raj Bhavan without permission. Everyone knows the truth behind this. There is no issue between me and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the Governor said on Friday.

The Kolkata police on Friday set up a team to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Bose by a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan.

In her written complaint to the Hare Street police station, the woman alleged that the Governor sexually harassed her, first on March 24, and later on May 2, after summoning her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

No criminal procedures can be initiated against the President of India and Governors of States as per Article 361 of the Constitution.

Article 361 (1) says: “The President, or the Governor or Rajpramukh of a state, shall not be answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office or for any act done or purporting to be done by hi m in the exercise and performance of those powers and duties.”

Article 361 (2) further says: “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President, or the Governor of a state, in any court during his term of office.”