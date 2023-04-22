CBI raids TMC MLA Tapas Saha’s house

A team of CBI officials, accompanied by central forces personnel, raided the house of Trinamul Congress MLA Tapas Saha at Tehatta in Nadia in connection with a recruitment corruption case, today. The raid took place after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation against the MLA on 18 April. Saha has been accused of extorting money from individuals by promising them employment in exchange for bribes.

On last Friday, another Trinamul MLA, Jibankrishna Saha of Andi in Murshidabad, had his house raided by the CBI. He was later arrested. Today, the CBI officials reached Karuigachi in Tehatta at around noon and searched various parts of Saha’s house, including cupboards and documents. The MLA’s mobile phone was also taken into custody for further examination.

It is reported that around eight to nine CBI officials were present at the scene, and jawans were deployed to prevent anyone from entering or leaving the premises. Prior to the raid, CBI officers had also examined documents at Saha’s legislative office. The MLA was then taken to his house, which is located next to his office, before being brought back to the office.

The raid has caused a stir in the area, with local residents gathering in front of Saha’s house. Saha has been accused of promising employment in exchange for money, including in the fields of teaching, fire department, and ration dealership.

However, the Trinamul MLA has denied any involvement in corruption and claimed that he has not given jobs to anyone, even as a legislator. He has also alleged that he has been framed and has tried unsuccessfully to meet with Abhishek Banerjee.

According to reports, Saha has been accused of cheating in the name of providing jobs and withdrawing approximately Rs 16 crore by promising government jobs.

The investigation into these allegations was initially initiated by the CID, but later, on the orders of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajashekhar Mantha, the CBI also began investigating the matter. Saha briefly spoke to the media while being taken from his office, stating, “The high court ordered the CBI to investigate. So they came.”

However, he did not have the opportunity to provide further comments. The CBI investigation against Tapas Saha comes in the wake of allegations of corruption against several Trinamul Congress leaders in West Bengal.

The case is still under investigation, and further details are awaited as the CBI continues its search at Saha’s house and interrogates the MLA