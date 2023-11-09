Cabinet takes up Centre’s note on NHM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her resentment at the Centre’s reported attempt to saffronize the infrastructure under the National Health Mission in the state, through a fresh coat of saffron paint. Mamata said this at a Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna today.

Sources in the know, quoting Miss Banerjee, said that she has expressed her disgust at the Centre’s reported threat in a letter to the state government a few days back to block the Centre’s allocation under the National Health Mission scheme if the state does not comply with the rules. With funds under PMAY and MGNREGA put on hold by the Centre over allegations of irregularities, the latest threat on the National Health Mission, left the chief minister upset, claimed the source at the state secretariat.

On the issue of arrest of former food and civil supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, Miss Banerjee, claimed the source, said that Balu (minister’s nick name) had been framed and asked the ministers belonging to North 24-Parganas to step in to oversee the organization in the district due to void created by the arrest of Mallick.

There was no discussion on change of Mallick’s portfolio as the forest minister. She also instructed the ministers and leaders to be on guard and asked them to stay put in their respective constituencies during Diwali and work in unison. On issues of revenue generation from pisciculture and fishing in govt-recognised ponds and water bodies, the meeting decided to form a three-member committee to explore ways to generate revenue from pisciculture.