Bomb attack at BJP leader Baishali Dalmiya’s house

BJP leader Baishali Dalmiya narrowly escaped a bomb attack at her home on Saturday night.

Two unidentified assailants hurled explosives at her residence around 11:45 p.m, causing a loud explosion and flashes of fire, according to Ms Dalmiya. The BJP leader said she and her son narrowly escaped the attack. A complaint has been filed, and the police are investigating. Ms Dalmiya stated that around 11.45 p.m, she was sitting on her veranda when a loud explosion shook her house, accompanied by flashes of fire.

Initially confused, she later realised that bombs had been thrown at her house. When asked about the motive behind the attack, the BJP leader said she has no personal enmity with anyone and is puzzled about who could have carried out the attack and why. She said, “The high walls and barbed wire prevented it from falling inside. Otherwise, it would have hit my window directly. I was sitting on the veranda and heard a loud noise, followed by flashes of fire like in a Hindi movie scene. I cannot fathom the reason behind this attack.” She added: “My son and I often travel by car.

They could have targeted the car as well. What would have happened then?” The police have started an investigation into the matter. Gun used in Kasba councillor attack recovered: Police have recovered a firearm used in the attack on a Kasba councillor. The gun had been buried underground. On Saturday, the police conducted a search in the Bondel Gate area with the accused, Pintoo, leading to the recovery. According to police sources, the arrested Lakshman Kumar Sharma, alias Pintoo, was interrogated continuously.

Under pressure, he confessed to hiding the weapon. Following his statement, the police conducted a search in an empty field near Bondel Gate, where a 9 mm pistol, a magazine, and 12 rounds of ammunition were found buried under the garbage-filled ground. This firearm was reportedly used in the attack on the councillor. On the evening of 15 November, Trinamul councillor Sushanta Ghosh of Ward 108 was sitting outside his house when assailants arrived on a bike and attempted to shoot him at close range. However, the gun’s trigger jammed, and the councillor narrowly escaped with his life.

The Kolkata Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and arrested six individuals, including one of the main conspirators. Police sources revealed that the mastermind had brought two firearms from Bihar ~ a 7mm and a 9mm pistol ~ and stored them at Mohammad Ali’s house in Gulshan Colony. On the day of the incident, the assailants retrieved the weapons and set out on a bike to attack Sushanta Ghosh. However, their mission failed, and they abandoned the bike and weapons while fleeing. Both firearms and the bike have been recovered, with this recent search yielding yet another weapon linked to the case.