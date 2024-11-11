BJP’s Darj MP Raju Bista welcomes CM ahead of visit

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the eve of her visit to Darjeeling to attend a Central government-sponsored programme. In a press statement, Mr Bista today said: “I am happy to see that, rather than taking an antagonistic stand, CM Mamata Banerjee is participating in a Central Government-sponsored programme. This change is important, as ‘cooperative federalism’ requires states to collaborate with the Central Government.”

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) Aajeevika Mela, organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and the Ministry of Rural Development. The Mela showcases the work of rural artisans and promotes women’s empowerment by providing a platform for artisans to sell their products, fostering a direct connection with urban consumers, according to the Darjeeling MP. Mr Bista also urged the Chief Minister to address local issues during her visit. “Along with administrative meetings, I request the Chief Minister to kindly visit the shut-down tea gardens in the region. It is concerning that out of 87 tea gardens in the Darjeeling hills, around 10 have closed, leaving thousands of families in financial distress. Additionally, bonuses for thousands of workers remain unpaid. Although the government invited tea workers and companies for talks in Kolkata on November 6, the tea owners’ association did not attend.

I urge the Chief Minister to hold a meeting during her visit to help resolve these tea garden issues.” Mr Bista further requested that the Chief Minister visit the Teesta and surrounding areas, devastated by the October 2023 floods and subsequent flooding. “Despite assurances from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief and even the Chief Minister, the affected communities have yet to see meaningful rehabilitation or resettlement efforts,” he said.

