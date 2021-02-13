Bongaon (north) BJP MLA Biswajit Das today criticised BJP MP Shantanu Thakur for misguiding the Matua community over CAA, a day after Union home minister Amit Shah assured them of implementation after Covid vaccination.

Das had visited chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her office in Assembly. He today said Matua community is irked as they were not given citizenship rights which has been delayed because Thakur has stirred politics in the issue.

“The Union government has framed a rule and it will be implemented. We expect after pandemic crisis ends Matua people will get their citizenship rights,” Thakur said.

Das was stopped at the gate after security refused him entry to Shah’s stage and later Suvendu Adhikari took him inside. Shah didn’t mention his name his speech.