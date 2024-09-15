BJP demands justice for acid attack victim

Senior BJP leader and MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has called for urgent justice and adequate compensation for the 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of acid attack in Purulia and now battling for life.

The MP expressed grave concerns over the handling of the case by local police authorities and reached out to the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, seeking her immediate intervention and visiting Bengal. He also wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for suspension of Purulia SP and adequate compensation.

In a strongly worded letter, Mahato highlighted the failure of the local police to prevent the crime despite multiple warnings from the victim’s family. He fears that the state police may attempt to dilute the case and allow the culprits to escape punishment. “Women are primarily the victims of acid attacks, and in this crime, West Bengal tops the list, leaving all other states behind. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), nearly 50 acid attack incidents occur in West Bengal each year. So, the NCW chairperson must see the case,” Mahato stated.

Advertisement