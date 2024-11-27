Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Monday apprehended a Myanmarese fishing boat ‘Soe Wai Yan Htoo’, carrying approx. 5,500 kg of prohibited drug methamphetamine along with one portable Inmarsat Satellite phone, in Andaman seas. An ICG Dornier aircraft, while on reconnaissance sortie, detected a boat which was operating in a suspicious manner. The information was passed on to the Joint Operation Centre, which subsequently deployed a Fast Patrol Vessel from Sri Vijaya Puram to intercept the suspicious boat.

A team of the ICG ship boarded the Myanmarese boat for investigation on Sunday when the boat was eight nm off Barren Island in Indian Territorial waters and the joint interrogation was carried out. The six crew onboard the boat were identified as Myanmarese nationals. During rummaging, the boarding party found approx. 5,500 kg of prohibited drug Methamphetamine and one portable Inmarsat Satellite phone. Subsequently, the boat was brought to Sri Vijaya Puram for further investigation.

The seizure is the biggest-ever drug haul by ICG, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding Indian territorial waters.

