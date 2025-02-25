Defence Minister confers 32 gallantry, distinguished service & meritorious service medals to ICG personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conferred prestigious gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) during the 18th ICG Investiture Ceremony, held at Bharat Mandapam, here today.

A total of 32 medals were presented for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, recognising the personnel’s exemplary service, bravery, and dedication in often challenging and extreme conditions.

Advertisement

The awards included six President’s Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), 11 Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry), and 15 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service). During the ceremony, the defence minister commended the ICG personnel for their unwavering resolve, bravery, and selflessness in maintaining India’s maritime security, countering piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and ensuring safety during rescue operations.

Advertisement

“Today’s medals are not mere mementos but symbols of courage, perseverance, and the dedication to uphold the honour of our tricolour,” said Singh.

He highlighted the remarkable role of ICG in ensuring the safety of India’s vast coastline, especially in the face of both conventional threats, such as war, and non-traditional challenges, including piracy, terrorism, and illegal infiltration.

Singh further recognised the ICG’s significant achievements over the past year, including the apprehension of 14 boats and 115 pirates, and a major drug seizure valued at Rs 37,000 crore. In addition, ICG personnel saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured individuals.

“These statistics are not just numbers, but stories of ICG’s courage and its commitment to national security,” said Singh. He also stressed the growing need to tackle emerging unconventional threats such as cyber-attacks, data breaches, and GPS spoofing, in addition to traditional maritime security challenges.

As part of the government’s commitment to enhancing ICG’s capabilities, the defence minister announced a substantial budget increase for the Indian Coast Guard. A record allocation of Rs 9,676.70 crore for the financial year 2025-26, a 26.5 per cent increase from the previous year, is set to modernise the ICG further. This budget will help procure 14 Fast Patrol Vessels, six Air Cushion Vehicles, 22 Interceptor Boats, and 18 Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels, strengthening the Coast Guard’s readiness for future challenges.

Singh also acknowledged ICG’s focus on technological advancements, particularly the launch of the Digital Coast Guard project. “These efforts will continue to strengthen the ICG and ensure that it remains prepared to face both conventional and unconventional threats,” he affirmed.

Before the ceremony, the union minister inspected the Ceremonial Guard of Honour, reflecting the significance of the occasion. The awardees and their families interacted with the Defence Minister, marking a memorable conclusion to the ceremony.