India, Indonesia renew maritime coop MoU for 3 more yrs

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesia Coast Guard (Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia – BAKAMLA) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for an additional three years.

The renewal was formalized during the 2nd High-Level Meeting (HLM) held at the Coast Guard Headquarters here. It was chaired by ICG Director General, General Paramesh Sivamani, and BAKAMLA Chief, Vice Admiral Irvansyah, who led an eight-member Indonesian delegation on an official visit to India recently.

The discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening operational collaboration in key areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue, Pollution Response, and Maritime Law Enforcement. Both nations emphasized the importance of sharing best practices, maintaining regular professional exchanges, and enhancing their collective ability to ensure the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

In a demonstration of their growing cooperation, the ICG Ship Shaunak is currently deployed in Jakarta from January 27-30, 2025, as part of efforts to further solidify operational ties with BAKAMLA. The renewed MoU highlights the mutual commitment of the two countries to fostering a secure, resilient, and cooperative maritime environment, which is crucial for regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.