Bharat Gaurav train starts its journey from city

Religious tourists in the city longing to embark on a journey to the ‘Jyotirlinga’ can now fulfil their wishes in a hassle-free manner.

The first Bharat Gaurav Tourist circuit train covering ‘Jyotirlinga’ temple destinations was flagged off from Kolkata Station today.

The train started its maiden journey with 500 passengers, including 200 from Kolkata, this noon and is to return Kolkata on 31 May. During its 11 days’ and 12 nights’ journey, the themebased train would cover temple destinations like Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar, and Trimbakeshwar and also Sainagar Shirdi. Under the Eastern Railway, the train being run by the IRCTC, is to pass through stations including Bandel, Burdwan, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Rampurhat, Pakur, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur and Jamalpur under the Eastern Railway.

“We had been longing to avail such a trip for a long time. The day it was announced, our family decided to go for the religious tour,” said a 65-yearold woman passenger who was travelling with her mother-inlaw and husband. “We could not avail the second AC ticket but are looking forward to having a good journey,” added the religious tourist.

According to the general manager of the Eastern Railway, Amar Prakash Dwivedi, who flagged off the train, Bharat Gaurav Tourist circuit train is a good option for elderly as the logistic system would help in avoiding hassles during the journey. “A total of 11 rakes have been assigned for the Bharat Gaurav train service of which this is the eighth one.

Three more rakes to be rolled out soon,” pointed out Mr Dwivedi. Notably, the fare for the train has been fixed as Rs 20,000 for sleeper, Rs 31,800 for third AC and Rs 41,600 for second AC including fare, food, hotel accommodation, and additional vehicles required for site seeing from the hotel and so on.

Like the first Bharat Gaurav Tourist circuit train embarking its maiden journey from Kolkata Station today, commercial services of the HowrahPuri Vande Bharat train also commenced this morning. The train was virtually flagged off from Puri on 18 May