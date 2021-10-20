Babul resigns as BJP MP from LS

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo today resigned as a BJP MP from Lok Sabha, formally ending his seven-year relationship with BJP. After submitting his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Supriyo said his heart is heavy as he began his political career through BJP.

However, the singer-turned politician also advised BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to ask his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they are no more part of TMC.

“My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career through BJP. I thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), party chief (JP Nadda) and (Union home minister) Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I’d left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I’m not a part of the party, I shouldn’t keep the seat for myself,” said Supriyo.

The former MP didn’t hesitate to take a potshot on Suvendu Adhikari. “Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend; he obviously has to say very harsh things about

me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they’re no more a part of TMC.”

Babul Supriyo resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle. Subsequently, he shared a Facebook post and said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was “harming the party”.

Later on 18 September, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamul Congress claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal.

Supriyo’s resignation came just days after he joined the TMC, months after the party’s sweeping victory in the Assembly polls.