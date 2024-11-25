AQI very high in Asansol, alarming rise of air pollution in past two days

With the onset of winter, Asansol’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has deteriorated significantly, with air pollution levels reaching alarming levels in recent days. The AQI in the Court area is particularly severe, registering at 275, while Evelyn Lodge has recorded a reading of 251. Asansol is now categorized in the fifth category of the AQI, indicating a critical level of air pollution. The six categories of AQI are as follows: 0-50, 51-100, 101-150, 151- 200, 201-300, and above 300 (critical).

Currently, Asansol ranks among the 70 most polluted cities in India. According to an official from the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), the region’s coal belt and the increased burning of coal during winter evenings contribute to the significant rise in air pollution. Additionally, Asansol’s industrial belt, numerous factories, and the busy National Highway 19 further exacerbate the issue due to industrial and vehicular emissions. To monitor air quality, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has installed sensors near Polo Ground.

The recent sharp increase in AQI from 167 to 275 in the Court area is a cause for concern. Due to the high levels of air pollution, health experts advise the elderly and children to exercise caution. Morning walkers are also advised to take necessary precautions. There has been a noticeable increase in cases of asthma and allergies among patients visiting doctors’ clinics. Interestingly, just in September, Asansol topped the state in AQI rankings and was ranked 20th among 47 cities nationwide, as per data released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Kolkata and Howrah were significantly behind Asansol in those rankings. Under the National Clean Air Mission, the central government selected 132 cities, including Kolkata and Asansol, for the Air Quality Management scheme a few years ago. The Central Pollution Control Board has approved a project under the City Micro Action Plan to improve Asansol’s AQI.

