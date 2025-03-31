CAG report on prevention of vehicular air pollution in Delhi’ to be tabled in Assembly on Apr 1

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government regarding prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi will be presented before the Assembly on Tuesday.

The report will be presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the House.

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to lay the copies of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on ‘Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi’ relating to Government of NCT of Delhi for the year ended March 31,2021,” read the List of Business issued by Assembly for Tuesday.

Notably, this will be the fourth central government auditor’s report to be tabled in the newly constituted eight Delhi Assembly.

In total, 14 such reports are scheduled to be presented before the House by the ruling BJP.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had presented the CAG report on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi’s public health infrastructure and health services and liquor policy of the previous AAP government.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister while participating in a discussion on the CAG reports on the DTC had said the state of the DTC, with a staggering debt of Rs 60,741 crore as revealed by the report, was miserable.

Gupta had affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to improving Delhi’s transport infrastructure, including modernizing all ISBTs into multi-story commercial complexes.

The CAG report on the previous government’s 2021-2022 liquor policy had also revealed that it allegedly led to a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the government exchequer.