App for Durga Puja pandal hoppers

Good news for Durga Puja pandal hoppers! Digital Canvas is bringing out its second edition, which is more user-friendly. The app contains a brief history of 100 clubs, where to park the car, and which metro line to take. In case of an emergency, the contact numbers of the police and fire brigades, as well as the nearby hospitals and pharmacies,.

One can download the Digital Canvas app free of charge from the Google Play Store and enjoy the best pujas without even stepping out of home. The viewers can vote for the best puja as judges. The puja that receives the highest votes from the people will be awarded on 24 November at the 15th annual Canvas Swayam event.

The upgraded version of the app will be available for download from the Google Play Store from 1 September. Durga Puja has received the heritage tag from UNESCO, and people from different states and countries come to see the Durga Puja immersion carnival on Red Road. The carnival is held in the districts as well. The state government will give Rs 85,000 to every Durga Puja committee. The Durga Puja, which is the biggest colourful festival in India, does Rs 2,000 in business from various sources.

