High-intensity sound crackers mark Diwali night in Hooghly

Alarmed by the indiscriminate use of high-intensity sound crackers and playing of DJ sound boxes during the Durga Puja immersion, Baji O DJ Box Birodhi Manch put up a strong protest against the use of DJ boxes during the Durga Puja immersions.

The organisation also carried out an awareness programme and peaceful protests against the indifferent attitude of the district administration. They demand implementation of the apex court directive strictly, ban high intensity sound crackers, and allow only green crackers and low-decibel firecrackers. The Delhi pollution committee to this effect had issued a notification on the ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the city till 1 January, 2025.

On the night of Diwali and Kali Puja, defying the prohibitory directives, high intensity sound crackers were burnt indiscriminately. After midnight, the situation turned alarming and the most affected were towns like Uttarpara, Hindmotor, Konnagar, Rishra, Serampore, Chandannagar, Bandel, Haripal, Singur, Kamarkundu and others.

The president of All Bengal Citizens Forum, Sailen Parbat complained that it was a terrible night for us. Patients, the elderly, children and even pets were the most affected by the noise pollution.

Mr Sarkar said from 1997 till date, nearly 14 people have died protesting against high intensity sound crackers and playing of DJ sound systems.

The president of Serampore IMA, Dr Pradeep Das said, from the school level, students must be made aware of the adverse effects of sound and air pollution.