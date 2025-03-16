Two-century-old traditional Durga Puja during Dol Utsav at Serampore

The traditional two-century-old Durga Puja, initiated by the pallibashi (local people) to invoke the powers and blessings of Goddess Durga during Dol Utsav, continues to be carried out by the local residents in Serampore.

This unique celebration was started as part of the harvest festival, ensuring the divine presence of goddess Durga in their festivities, and is still observed today with traditional rituals.

Advertisement

The Durga Puja, dating back two centuries, was originally sustained by a group of locals known as Amra Sobhai. Members of the Serampore zamindar Dey family also played a significant role in upholding this tradition during Dol Utsav. In the present day, Serampore Town Club has taken on the responsibility of preserving this heritage.

Advertisement

Pratim Ganguly, a member of Serampore Town Club, shared, “Two centuries ago, the pallibashis invoked the powers of Goddess Durga during Dol Utsav and the harvest festival, seeking her blessings for everyone. We always want the presence of goddess Durga among us. Even today, the two-century-old traditional Durga Puja continues with much pomp and grandeur. Thousands of people from far and wide come to seek blessings and partake in the bhog and prasad.”

A strong belief and enduring faith persist among devotees, who believe that through the blessings of goddess Durga, prayers are answered. Many have experienced miracles in their lives through her grace.