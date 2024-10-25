Death of teenage girl: Govt appoints special PP

In a significant development in the mysterious death of an 18-year-old school girl found charred inside a Durga Puja pandal on the day of Lakshmi Puja at Ramkrishnapara, the state government has appointed Subedi Sanyal as the special public prosecutor for the case. The girl’s death, which shocked local residents and sparked political controversy, has been under intense scrutiny since the incident.

The government had earlier formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by superintendent of police for Krishnagar police district, K Amarnath, to probe the case. The appointment of Sanyal comes as part of efforts to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

Previously, the case was being prosecuted by Brajeswar Chatterjee. However, a senior police official confirmed that the state government felt the need to bring in Mr Sanyal as a special public prosecutor to leave “no stone unturned” in unearthing the truth behind the mysterious death.

Mr Sanyal, when contacted, confirmed that the FIR named accused, Rahul Bose, who had been in police custody for seven days, was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Chowdhuri, today. Upon hearing the pleas, the magistrate remanded Bose to an additional five days in police custody for further interrogation.

Mr Sanyal highlighted that the SIT is conducting a meticulous investigation using all available scientific and technological resources. The probe includes serological, chemical, physical, and biological analyses, along with forensic investigations.

He also praised the work of the forensic teams, who have repeatedly visited the crime scene. According to Mr Sanyal, the teams expressed satisfaction with the way the site had been preserved and secured for investigation.

The death of the teenage girl has sparked significant unrest in Krishnagar, with both political leaders and local residents demanding justice. The case continues to draw attention as authorities work to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.