Anubrata takes part in Kali Puja at party office after 2 years

After almost two years, Anubrata Mondal is present at the famous Kali Puja in the TMC party office in Bolpur. Several female supporters gathered at the party office and drew rangoli for the puja.

In the past two years, Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya Mondal were lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi after being arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling case.

“Yes, the enthusiasm is back and lots of supporters are expected in this Kali Puja this year at the party office as Anubrata Mondal is back after almost two years. Each devotee will be handed over prasada after the Kali Puja is over,” said Bikash Roy Choudhury, MLA of Suri and a member of the district TMC core committee.

Meanwhile, Anubrata said that he felt very much happy after visiting the party office for the Kali Puja. This year, the goddess is wearing much less golden jewellery unlike the previous years.

“I will not directly participate in the Kali Puja as my uncle has passed away recently, but will stay here until the Kali Puja is completed. The party supporters and the leaders are doing all the work and rituals for the Kali Puja,” said Anubrata Mondal.

The huge amount of gold jewellery of the Goddess Kali during the previous year Kali Pujas had created a lot of controversy.

The Kali Puja at the Bolpur party office was organised and started by Anubrata Mondal. However, the central agencies have not seized any jewellery related to the goddess Kali.

Recently, Trinamul chairperson Mamata Banerjee had called Anubrata Mondal over phone of another core committee member and has directed him to work unitedly with the district core committee formed by her. This was the first direct interaction between the former TMC district president with CM Mamata Banerjee after his release from Tihar jail and his subsequent return to Birbhum.