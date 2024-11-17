Anubrata inducted into core committee in Birbhum

After almost a gap of two years, Anubrata Mondal is back at the centrestage of Birbhum politics. He has been inducted into the core committee of Trinamul Congress unanimously by the members, thus expanding the membership to seven after the meeting today.

Trinamul chairperson Mamata Banerjee had set up the six-member core committee to run the TMC in Birbhum district after the arrest of Anubrata Mondal by CBI and then by the ED on 2022 in the cross-border cattle smuggling case. Anubrata Mondal was first lodged in Asansol Special Correctional Home and then shifted to Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Both Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad attended the core committee meeting at Bolpur district party office today.

“Anubrata Mondal is our guardian and we are all happy that our guardian of the district party has returned back and we all will work to strengthen the party in the district in his direction,” said Kajal Sheikh today.

Bikash Roy Choudhury, MLA of Siuri and convenor of the core committee said that Anubrata Mondal will attend all the core committee meetings of TMC in Birbhum district henceforth and the next meeting will be held on 15 December at Rampurhat. “It has been decided in today’s meeting that every month the core committee meeting will take place,” he added.

Only today, CM Mamata Banerjee has taken the name of Labpur MLA Abhijit Sinha a couple of times in a meeting, the speculation is rife after that Abhijit Sinha is going to play a crucial role in mediating between Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh.

Anubrata Mondal said later that he feels happy after attending the core committee meeting today and will work on the guidelines of party chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhisek Banerjee.