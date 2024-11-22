Factional feud over party office

The supporters of Anubrata Mondal have allegedly grabbed the party office belonging to a leader of the different camp in Sriniketan Bazar, Bolpur. A large police force from Santiniketan police station has been deployed along with women cops.

Locals have alleged that the party office was run by one Babu Das, the observer of Ruppur gram panchayat and husband of TMC councillor of ward one of Bolpur Municipality, Sangeeta Das.

Babu Das said that the party office was closed due to some sewerage line work outside the house. He alleged that some party workers are tarnishing the image of TMC in Birbhum district with such activities.

