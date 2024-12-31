4,500 personnel will be on duty for New Year celebrations: Top cop

City police commissioner Manoj Verma today warned of stern action on rogue drivers during the New Year’s Eve. He asked motorists to exercise caution on New Year’s Eve and on the night of 1st January, while the city celebrates New Year.

Touching upon the recent cases of infiltrations by Bangladeshis and fake passports being unearthed in the city, Mr Verma said that the police are alert, the proof of which are the recent arrests of infiltrators.

Addressing a Press conference at city police headquarters, Lalbazar, on the police arrangements for the New Year celebrations, the top cop said that special emphasis had been given to curb reckless and drunk driving and the officers deployed in the areas like Park Street, had been told to come hard on alleged offenders of reckless driving.

“Officers had been advised to deal sternly with reckless drivers,” the top cop said.

Dwelling on the police deployment for the smooth celebrations, the police commissioner said as many as 4,500 policemen would be deployed to maintain law and order both the days.

“The safety and security of the people, particularly senior citizens, women, and children, will be our main thrust and officers deployed in areas of Park Street would be ready to render any help if anyone is in distress,” Mr Verma said.

On women safety, the top cop said that officers of the crime branch would be there in full strength to thwart any kind of misbehaviour towards women and crimes like eve teasing.

On the questions of infiltration of Bangladeshis in the city and state by preparing fake papers and the series of arrests, Mr Verma said, “Yes some cases of Bangladeshis being nabbed in various parts of the state are though a cause for concern but police are alert. The recent arrests made are an example of the watch by the police.”

The top cop further said, “We have held meetings with the officials of the regional passport office and the officials of the ministry of external affairs to discuss ways to plug the alleged loopholes.”