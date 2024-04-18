2498 booths under Asansol LS seat super sensitive: ECI

The Election Commission (EC) has declared 2,498 booths, under Asansol Lok Sabha seat as super sensitive.

Pandabeswar Assembly segment leads with 37 numbers of booths identified as super sensitive.

Incidentally, during the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamul Congress has managed to take the maximum lead from the Pandabeswar Assembly segment.

Pandabeswar Assembly segment is a TMC stronghold and the sitting MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty is also the Trinamul Congress West Burdwan district president.

There are seven assembly seats under Asansol Lok Sabha seat – Barabani, Kulti, Asansol South, Asansol North, Jamuria, Raniganj and Pandabeswar. While in the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP had won the Kulti and Asansol South assembly seats, but in the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, the TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha managed to take comfortable margin of lead from all the seven Assembly seats against his arch-rival Agnimitra Paul of the BJP.

The seat had become vacant after resignation of two-time sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo, first from the BJP and then ultimately quitting from the Lok Sabha as MP.

After Pandabeswar, the second highest number of booths declared super sensitive is from Barabani with 27 booths. Incidentally, Mr Sinha had secured the second highest margin of lead from Barabani in the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election.

The list has 27 booths in Asansol North, followed by 25 booths in Jamuria, Asansol South with 22 booths, Raniganj with 21 booths and Kulti with 16 booths.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha of the TMC is pitted against Surendrajit Singh Ahluwalia of the BJP in the Asansol Lok sabha seat.

Under Burdwan – Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Durgapur East and Durgapur West have 24 booths and 24 booths have been declared as super sensitive by the Election Commission.

Here, former cricketer Kirti Azad of the Trinamul Congress is pitted against former state president Dilip Ghosh of the BJP.