Congress lodges 20 complaints with EC over MCC violations by BJP leaders

A delegation of the Congress-led by senior party leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday met the Election Commission and submitted 20 complaints, including against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over alleged violations of model code of conduct in the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters after meeting with the ECI, Shukla said, “We met the Election Commission and submitted 20 complaints. BJP is using religious sentiments by violating the guidelines of elections. From Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to all the BJP leaders are spreading misleading propaganda about the Congress manifesto, that should stop.”

“We have also complained about the objectionable posts on BJP’s social media. The Election Commission has assured necessary action in this regard,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress Chairperson of social media Supriya Shrinate, who was also part of the delegation said, “When and where PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath said such things which elected people cannot say in a civilized society, we have given a details of the same to the Commission.’’

“We have also demanded action on the propaganda being carried out regarding the Congress manifesto,” she said.

In one of its complaints, the Congress alleged Adityanath of “making false statements about the Congress imposing Sharia Law in country as per its manifesto (a false claim being echoed by the BJP’s top leadership), in an attempt to increase attempt to invoke religious sentiments and have a larger, consolidated vote-share from particular religious communities.”

The party said statements are in violation of the MCC, the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Another complaint is against the alleged fake news about Congress manifesto (that the party would confiscate 2/3rd of surplus assets from people and redistribute the same to the poor under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Redistribution Scheme), presently in circulation on WhatsApp.