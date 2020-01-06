Around 14,000 yellow taxis in and around the city are expected to remain off the roads, on 8 January, as a section of the operators have extended their support to the general strike called by the Left parties and Congress. The strike by the political parties has been called to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and other ‘anti-people’ policies of the central government.

The section of taxi operators affiliated under the All- India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the labour wing of the Communist Party of India, has decided to support the general strike.

“We have decided to extend our support to the general strike on 8 January. In addition to the demands of the political parties, our protest will also be against the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 and other policies of the central government,” said Nawal Kishore Shrivastav, president of Kolkata Taxi Operators’ Union.

Other modes of transport, however, are to continue services normally. “We do support the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. But we will not suspend our services,” said a representative of the North Kolkata Bus Mini Bus Owners’ Association.

“We are already reeling under losses after the issues surrounding Tallah Bridge. We are somehow managing to run our vehicles, despite poor income. A day’s strike will not only bring difficulties to the commuters, but will also add to our losses, which we cannot afford in the present scenario,” claimed a member of the union.

With similar assertions, other transport unions, including the Bengal Taxi Association, West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild and Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA), have also decided to continue their services on 8 January.