Driving on icy roads can be challenging and speeding in slippery conditions is deadly. This may be the case for normal cars but not for Lamborghini Urus Super SUV, as it recently created a record of hitting 185 miles per hour (298 kmp/h) in an event held in Russia.

The record was created during the event called Days of Speed, which was held on the ice of Lake Baikal. With 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder, Andrey Leontyev in control seat led the Urus Super SUV to new highs.

This was the first time when Lamborghini had participated with its Urus Super SUV.

A statement issued by the company said that during the practice runs, the SuperSUV had even reached a maximum speed of 302 km/h.

Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

The Lamborghini Urus demonstrated outstanding performance and exceptional manoeuvrability on the ice despite the challenges of slippery conditions causing reduced traction, and strong gusts of wind, the company said.

“Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalleled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published,” commented Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS.

The Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm (maximum 6,800 rpm), producing maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 rpm.

With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h, it is one of the fastest Super SUVs available.