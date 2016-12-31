Deadpool not part of Hugh Jackman's 'Logan'

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and director of "Logan" James Mangold have denied that the character will appear in the Hugh Jackman-starrer.

Mangold took to Twitter to vehemently deny a report that Reynolds recently shot a scene as Deadpool for the 2017 Wolverine film.

"DEADPOOL IS NOT IN MY FILM. Does all caps help confirm it?" he wrote.

He was backed by Reynolds. The actor responded to a tweet saying Deadpool would appear alongside Wolverine in the film.

"Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission," Reynolds tweeted.

Jackman supported Mangold and Reynolds' denials, tweeting, "What they said..." PTI SHD