Lori Loughlin reflects on working with Keanu Reeves in ‘The Night Before’

In a recent conversation on the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast hosted by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about her time working alongside Keanu Reeves in the 1988 film ‘The Night Before’. Loughlin, best known for her role in ‘Full House’, shared her admiration for Reeves, describing him as a “lovely, lovely man” and reflecting on his performance as the endearing yet nerdy character, Winston.

Sweetin, expressing her own fascination with Reeves, eagerly sought confirmation from Loughlin about his portrayal in the film. With a chuckle, Loughlin affirmed Sweetin’s inquiry, highlighting the irony of Reeves’ role as the nerdy counterpart to her character, Tara, the popular high school girl who accompanies him to prom.

Their chat delved into the unique charm of ‘The Night Before’, a quirky black comedy that provided Loughlin with a “fun” and enjoyable filming experience. However, amidst the laughter and camaraderie on set, Lori Loughlin recalled a chilling moment when the reality of downtown Los Angeles at night hit close to home. Returning from lunch one evening, the cast and crew discovered that a tragedy had unfolded in the very alleyway where they had been shooting scenes, a sobering reminder of the city’s grittier side.

Despite the harrowing incident, Loughlin’s memories of ‘The Night Before’ remain fond, a testament to the bonds formed and the excitement of creating cinematic magic alongside talented individuals like Reeves. As she navigates the ups and downs of her own journey, including a brush with the law in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin’s reflections on her past work serve as a reminder of the resilience found in embracing both the highs and lows of life in the spotlight.