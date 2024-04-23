xXx 4 star Vin Diesel teases blockbuster script for new project

Excitement is reaching fever pitch among fans eagerly awaiting the return of Xander Cage, the adrenaline-charged spy brought to life by Vin Diesel in the xXx series. While news of a fourth installment is tantalizing, details about its production schedule remain shrouded in secrecy. As the countdown to xXx 4 continues, let’s not forget another project that’s been keeping Diesel busy.

In a recent Instagram post, Diesel reflected on his gratitude for the diverse characters he’s had the privilege to portray. He reminisced about his experience working on a courtroom drama under the direction of Sidney Lumet, where he had the unexpected honor of meeting the real-life figure he was to play, Jackie DiNorcio—a mobster with unwavering principles and indomitable convictions. But amidst these reflections, Diesel dropped a bombshell: he has just laid eyes on what he calls “the BEST script in Hollywood.”

It seems Amy Pascal, a name he doesn’t hesitate to mention, has sent him a script that has left him awestruck. Describing it as the kind of script that would have sparked fierce competition among Hollywood legends of yesteryears, Diesel can’t contain his enthusiasm. The script revolves around the iconic character of Kojak, a role that has been the subject of many failed attempts by other writers.

Yet, in the tumultuous landscape of contemporary cinema, this script shines as a true masterpiece. Diesel, known for his perfectionist tendencies, doesn’t mince words: it’s the best script of 2024.

For Diesel, a self-professed admirer of legendary writer Budd Schulberg, the quality of this script is nothing short of astonishing. With his trademark humor, he vows to do justice to the legacy of Kojak and hopes to make his fans proud.

As anticipation builds for both xXx 4 and his upcoming venture into the world of Kojak, Vin Diesel’s heartfelt message resonates with excitement and a deep sense of reverence for the craft of storytelling.