Ice Spice to make acting debut alongside Denzel Washington ‘High and Low’

Hip-hop sensation Ice Spice is stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way – she’s making her acting debut in the upcoming film “High and Low” by renowned director Spike Lee. And she’s not alone in this venture; the movie also stars the legendary Denzel Washington.

Ice Spice, known for her chart-topping single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, has been making waves in the music industry, collaborating with big names like Pink Pantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift. Her talent has earned her four Grammy nominations this year, including nods for Best Rap Song and Best New Artist. Fans eagerly await her debut studio album, “Y2K”, slated for release later this year.

This exciting project marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, their first since the 2006 hit “Inside Man”. Produced in partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, “High and Low” promises to captivate audiences both in theaters and on AppleTV+.

Advertisement

A recent tweet from Apple Original Films featuring Washington and Lee confirmed that production is officially underway. The film, developed by A24, Escape Artists, and Mandalay Pictures, boasts a script penned by Lee and Alan Fox.

For fans of the dynamic duo of Lee and Washington, “High and Low” is a highly anticipated addition to their repertoire, following successful collaborations on classics like “Mo’ Better Blues”, “Malcolm X”, and “He Got Game”. It also signals a continued partnership between Washington and producer Todd Black, known for their work on acclaimed projects such as “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Inspired by the 1963 film by Akira Kurosawa, “High and Low” delves into the gripping tale of a businessman’s downfall after a ransom payment to kidnappers. Based on the Ed McBain novel “King’s Ransom”, this modern adaptation promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish.

With Ice Spice joining forces with Hollywood heavyweights like Lee and Washington, “High and Low” is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic experience, blending the worlds of music and film in an unforgettable way.