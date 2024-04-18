Quentin Tarantino bows out of ‘The Movie Critic’ project

Quentin Tarantino, the mastermind behind nine cinematic gems, has thrown a curveball in the movie world. Brace yourselves, because he’s stepping away from his much-hyped tenth project, ‘The Movie Critic.’

For years, fans have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for Tarantino’s next big hit. ‘The Movie Critic’ was supposed to be a nostalgic trip back to 1970s California, exploring the dark corners of Hollywood through the eyes of a seasoned critic. And the cherry on top? Rumors were swirling that Brad Pitt might make a comeback as Cliff Booth, the beloved character from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

But as time went on, things got messy. Tarantino’s vision for the film started shifting, leaving everyone scratching their heads about where it was headed. And to add insult to injury, the project hit a roadblock when it couldn’t snag a California Tax Credit, throwing its future into uncertainty.

Studio support was another hurdle. Despite Tarantino’s track record of box office gold, ‘The Movie Critic’ struggled to win over backers, reminiscent of his scrapped R-rated ‘Star Trek’ idea. Sony’s rumored involvement faded away, leaving the project hanging by a thread.

The Hollywood Reporter set tongues wagging over a year ago when it spilled the beans about Tarantino’s supposed swan song. This was supposed to be the grand finale, the magnum opus of his directing career. And with Tarantino sticking to his guns about hanging up his director’s hat after this, the hype reached fever pitch.

In a rare peek into his mind, Tarantino spilled his thoughts in an interview, laying bare his desire to bow out gracefully. He’s determined not to be one of those directors who lose their mojo with age, aiming to keep his filmography top-notch till the end.

But fear not, Tarantino aficionados! While he might be stepping away from the director’s chair, he’s not done with storytelling. In a surprise move, he’s dipped his toes into the literary world with a novelization of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ It’s not just a retread of the movie; it’s a deep dive into the characters’ psyches, offering fresh perspectives on the cult classic.

So, while ‘The Movie Critic’ might be on hold, Tarantino’s creativity is still burning bright, promising more thrills and surprises down the road.