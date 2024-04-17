Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ remake

Guess who’s making a grand return to the silver screen? It’s none other than Pamela Anderson, the iconic bombshell of the ’90s! But this time, she’s bringing her charm and wit to a rollicking remake of the classic comedy ‘Naked Gun,’ alongside the illustrious Liam Neeson.

In this revamped version, Pamela Anderson is all set to sizzle opposite Neeson, who’s taking on the role of the lovably clueless Detective Frank Drebin. Directed by the talented Akiva Schaffer, known for his work on ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,’ this remake promises to deliver the same rib-tickling humor that made the original a hit.

The original ‘Naked Gun’ franchise, born from the creative minds of Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, was a riotous spoof on police dramas, featuring the incomparable Leslie Nielsen as the titular detective. Now, with Neeson donning Drebin’s badge and Anderson as his love interest, played previously by Priscilla Presley, fans can anticipate a fresh take on the beloved characters.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, the project is in good hands, with Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door Productions at the helm, along with Schaffer and Daniel M Stillman as executive producers. While the plot is under hush-hush for now, sources hint at a delightful blend of slapstick comedy and clever satire that made the original series a hit.

Mark your calendars, folks, because Paramount Pictures has locked in a release date for July 18, 2025. Get ready for a summer filled with laughter and nostalgia as ‘Naked Gun’ returns to tickle your funny bone and reignite the spirit of the classic comedy genre.