UP Assembly winter session adjourned sine die

The winter session, and perhaps the last session of the 16th Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was adjourned sine die on Thursday amid acrimony over law and order situation after passing the second supplementary budget and Vote on Account of the first five months of the next financial year.



The House passed by voice vote second supplementary budget of Rs.1683 crores of the current financial and vote on account of Rs.1,34, 845 crores for the first five months of the financial year 2017-2018 tabled by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is also the Finance Minister of the state, yesterday.



The Opposition parties, including the BJP and BSP, forced the adjournment of the question hour for the second consecutive day on Thursday over "poor law and order" and last minute announcements and launch of a number of schemes by the Chief Minister.



As soon as the House reassembled and homage was paid to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and former MLAs, the Opposition protests began.



Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey rushed through legislative business on the agenda and adjourned the House sine die after getting the supplementary budget and Vote on Account passed.



As the Opposition was shouting anti-government slogans, the treasury benches were heard raising demand for a debate on demonetisation.