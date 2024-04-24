Delhi BJP women wing protests against Congress manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi’s women’s wing on Wednesday staged a protest opposing Congress party’s election manifesto outside their office in New Delhi.

The demonstration staged by the Delhi BJP’s women wing was led by saffron party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, and the women’s unit president Richa Pandey Mishra.

They alleged that the Congress had the policy of appeasement which they were strongly against.

According to the Delhi BJP, they started marching from Jaisalmer House towards the Congress headquarters, while many of the protestors were detained by the police including Delhi BJP president and mahila president, and were later released after a warning.

Addressing the gathering at the protest, BJP leader Chugh alleged that senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who determines the party’s policies, has talked about imposing inheritance tax as imposed in America.

Sharpeningn his attack on the Congress party, Chugh further alleged that it insults the nation, sometimes by insulting the Sanatan culture and sometimes by creating tension within the country, and claimed that all of which hurt the religious sentiments of a section of the country.

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he alleged that he is playing politics of dividing votes and breaking the country.

Chugh claimed that the stench of Muslim League and jihadist mindset is emanating from the Congress manifesto.

Sachdeva said that no Indian ever thought that such a day would come in our country when our mothers and sisters would come down on the streets to save their mangalsutra and jewelry.

Sachdeva further alleged that the manifesto of Congress is a conspiracy to divide the country, and added that every vote of maternal power in Delhi will have to be used to defeat the Indi Alliance.

Richa Pandey Mishra alleged that Congress has insulted women, and added that the Delhi BJP Women’s Wing demands Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the women of the country and withdraw its manifesto, further claiming that if this does not happen then the women’s wing will take this protest to every household.