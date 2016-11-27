Punjab to create elite force to tackle any emergent situation: Sukhbir

The Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that an elite force comprising 250 Punjab police personnel will be created in the state to tackle terror attacks, hijackings and any emergent crisis which will be equipped with latest weapons and gadgetry.

He was addressing a function here on Monday after handing over the appointment letters to 768 police personal including 125 eminent sportspersons on various ranks. Appreciating the state police functioning he said the Punjab police is the best police force in the entire country as it is courageous, strong willed and has highly educated personnel with a attitude. Badal said his vision is to strengthen and modernise the police force and make it stand out amongst the best in the world. He also said that out of the total strength of 70,000 personnel in the state police the SAD-BJP government has recruited more than 26000 personnel in the past 8 years.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a totally transparent procedure was followed scrupulously in these recruitments for which merit was the sole consideration and even the interview was done away with to ensure that best talent comes to the fore. He also said due to the transparent recruitment policy of the SAD-BJP government now even a person hailing from the poorest of the poor background can aspire for a job. He also divulged that 2.5 lakh people have been given the jobs in the past decade by SAD-BJP government.