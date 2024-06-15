Will keep working together to further global good, says PM Modi after meeting US President Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, after the conclusion of the G7 Summit’s Outreach Session in Italy’s Borgo Egnazia on Friday.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet POTUS Joe Biden. India and the USA will keep working together to further global good,” the PM posted on X along with pictures of his meeting with the US President.

The visit to Italy is Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term and also his fifth consecutive participation in the summit.

While there was no formal bilateral meeting scheduled between the two leaders, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan had told reporters en route to Brindisi that Biden and PM Modi will have an “opportunity to encounter one another” during the G7 session as the schedule remains “fluid”.

After speaking at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean, PM Modi also interacted with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi also met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the event. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held back-to-back bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.