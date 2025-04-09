Art and Culture are India’s Superpower in a Tech-Driven World: Modi; Announces Global Entertainment Platform WAVES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that entertainment is one of the largest global industries, which is set to expand further. Highlighting the importance of focusing on art, music, culture, and creativity, the PM said that these are the elements that distinguish humans from machines as the world rapidly advances in technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the gathering during the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in Bharat Mandapam today, Modi spoke about the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, slated to be held in May in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Announcing the creation of WAVES, he called it a global platform to encourage and celebrate art and culture. Speaking about the country’s vibrant and creative industries, including movies, podcasts, gaming, music, AR, and VR, Modi said that the “Create in India” initiative is aimed at taking these industries to the next level.

Advertisement

“WAVES will encourage Indian artists to create content and make it global, while also inviting artists from around the world to collaborate in India. WAVES should reach every home and every heart”, he added.