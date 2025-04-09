Navkar Mahamantra embodies humility, peace, and universal harmony: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and participated in Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan here on Wednesday. He highlighted the profound spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra, emphasising its ability to bring peace and stability to the mind.

Addressing the gathering, he underscored the significance of the Navkar Mantra, reciting its sacred verses and described the mantra as a unified flow of energy, embodying stability, equanimity, and a harmonious rhythm of consciousness and inner light. Reflecting on his personal experience, he shared how he continues to feel the spiritual power of the Navkar Mantra within himself.

He recalled witnessing a similar collective chanting event in Bengaluru years ago, which left a lasting impression on him. The Prime Minister highlighted the unparalleled experience of millions of virtuous souls across the nation and abroad coming together in a unified consciousness. He remarked on the collective energy and synchronised words, describing it as truly extraordinary and unprecedented.

Remarking on his roots in Gujarat, where the influence of Jainism is evident in every street, the Prime Minister highlighted how, from a young age, he had the privilege of being in the company of Jain Acharyas. “Navkar Mantra is not just a mantra but the core of faith and the essence of life”, he emphasised.

“One bows to the 108 divine qualities and remembers the welfare of humanity when reciting the Navkar Mantra”, said PM Modi, highlighting that the mantra reminds people that knowledge and action are the true directions of life, with the Guru as the guiding light, and the path emerging from within.

He emphasised the teachings of the Navkar Mantra, which inspire self-belief and the initiation of one’s journey. He stated that the true enemy lies within—negative thoughts, distrust, hostility, and selfishness—and conquering these is the real victory. He underlined that Jainism motivates individuals to conquer themselves rather than the external world. “Self-conquest leads one to become an Arihant”, he added, stating that the Navkar Mantra is not a demand but a path—a path that purifies individuals from within and guides them toward harmony and goodwill.

Underscoring that the world’s trust in India is deepening, with India’s efforts and results becoming a source of inspiration, Mr Modi highlighted that global institutions are now looking towards India because of its progress, which opens pathways for others. He connected this to the Jain philosophy of “Parasparopagraho Jivanam,” emphasising that life thrives on cooperation.

The Prime Minister remarked that in today’s world of information, knowledge is abundant, but without wisdom, it lacks depth. He emphasised that Jainism teaches the balance of knowledge and wisdom to find the right path.

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra—the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

People from more than 108 countries joined the global chant for peace and togetherness. They participated to foster peace, spiritual awakening, and universal harmony through the sacred Jain chant.