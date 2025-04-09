Strategic Reset

The Indian Ocean, once a relatively quiet arena of global politics, is fast becoming the new chessboard of strategic influence. In this dynamic landscape, India has begun to reassert its role with deliberate clarity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Sri Lanka signals a major inflection point ~ not just in bilateral relations, but in the wider recalibration of regional power dynamics.

The visit, underscored by critical defence and economic agreements, marks a significant moment in India’s neighbourhood-first approach finally meeting ground-level execution. For too long, India’s neighbourhood diplomacy suffered from a gap between rhetoric and delivery. Meanwhile, China’s foray into South Asia, particularly through its Belt and Road Initiative, changed equations rapidly. In Sri Lanka, the loss of sovereignty at Hambantota and rising debt dependence had begun to stir domestic and diplomatic disquiet.

President Anura Dissanayake’s assurances to India ~ that Sri Lankan soil would not be used for activities inimical to Indian interests ~ reflects a hard-learned lesson: strategic overreach by external powers often comes at a domestic cost. Mr Modi’s visit and the signing of key agreements ~ from maritime cooperation and renewable energy to cross-border digital connectivity ~ are not just transactional wins. They represent a wider Indian effort to build regional public goods. The emphasis on shared infrastructure and interoperable defence capabilities indicates India’s willingness to be a longterm partner, not a short-term investor.

Most crucially, the pacts on maritime surveillance and coastal security expand India’s strategic depth in the Indian Ocean, which remains a vital theatre for its national interest. This pivot by Sri Lanka is not an abandonment of China, but a hedging strategy ~ a move to diversify dependencies and regain agency. India, in turn, must resist the temptation to view this shift as a zero-sum victory. Strategic patience, mutual respect, and consistent follow-through will be essential to converting this moment of goodwill into enduring trust.

The era of big-brother diplomacy must give way to partnerships built on equality and co-development. But India’s challenge does not end with one successful diplomatic turn. A larger question looms: can India convert episodic gains into a coherent regional doctrine? As China’s assertiveness continues and Western powers seek reliable partners in the Indo-Pacific, India must step beyond cautious balancing. Its voice on global issues remains muted or transactional.

If New Delhi wishes to shape not just its region but the world order, it must pair strategic ambition with principled clarity. What we are witnessing is not just the resetting of ties with one island neighbour ~ it is a microcosm of how India can, and should, lead. Sri Lanka’s recalibration is an opportunity for India to demonstrate what regional leadership means in practice: not dominance, but dependable partnership. The neighbourhood is watching. The world is too. And India must deliver.