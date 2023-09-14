Indian-origin economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in as President Singapore

Indian-origin economist, Tharman Shanmugaratnam was sworn in as the ninth Singapore President on Thursday, two weeks after his landslide victory in the polls, The Strait Times reported.

Shanmugaratnam was elected as Singapore’s ninth President with a resounding victory on September 1. In a landslide victory, Tharman earned 70.4 per cent of the vote, with former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song coming in second with 15.72 per cent.

Singapore held its first contested presidential election in 12 years. (ANI) Advertisement Tharman (66) took the oath on Thursday evening at his inauguration ceremony after completing an inspection of the guards at the Istana.

Tharman, an economist and a civil servant served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001.

He has served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

In his inauguration speech, Tharman reiterated his plans to unite the nation.

Tharman said he was honoured and humbled to have been elected and stressed the Singaporeans to grow their sense of togetherness.

“This was a vote of confidence in Singapore’s future, a future where we all progress together and deepen our solidarity as Singaporeans. It will make us a better society, and add to our ballast as we face a more turbulent world,” The Strait Times quoted him as saying.

Talking about the strong mandate given to him by the people, Tharman said he will work with the Government, community groups and other voluntary organisations, and the entire nation to strengthen multiracialism and nurture a more inclusive society.

Going back to his campaign promises, Tharman also reiterated his plans to promote greater interactions between different communities and enhance respect and appreciation for one another.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also addressed the ceremony and said that he looks forward to Tharman’s support in sports and the arts, which will help Singapore become a rich and rounded society.

Noting Tharman’s wealth of experience in economic and financial matters, and his familiarity with how the system of the second key works, PM Lee said he has every confidence in Tharman’s ability to fulfil the important duty of the president in holding the second key.

PM Lee added that Tharman’s experience in public service has prepared him well for his new responsibilities.

He further cited Tharman’s appointments in Cabinet, his time at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and his 22 years of service as an MP for Jurong GRC.

PM Lee also noted that there is one person whose personal support will matter greatly to Tharman. “Let me take this opportunity to welcome your wife, Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, to the new role that she will play as the spouse of the president in the years to come,” he added.