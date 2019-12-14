As violent protest against the amended Citizenship Act continues in parts of northeastern India, governments of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada has issued their travel advisory asking their respective citizens to ‘exercise caution’ while travelling to the region.

An advisory issued by the American embassy stated that the US citizens should “exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill”.

The US said they have also temporarily suspended official travel to Assam.

“Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country,” the advisory added.

The United Kingdom and Canada also issued a similar advisory.

All three nations have asked their citizens to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety.

Since Wednesday, thousands of protesters are on the streets of the northeastern states protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which has now become a law, clashing with police and plunging the region into chaos.

(With input from agencies)