Mamata in Assam promises to scrap NRC and CAA

Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for its alleged unkempt promises, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata vowed to scrap the NRC and CAA if voted to power.

Addressing an election rally at Silchar in Southern Assam on Wednesday, the West Bengal chief minister recalled her tenure as railway minister highlighting the inauguration of the Kamakhya-Cooch Behar Express and the construction of Kamakhya railway station.

Flanked by supporters, Banerjee expressed her empathy for the Assamese people over their concerns. She said she would always stand in solidarity with the people of the state.

Advertisement

She recounted her involvement in the NRC and CAA agitations, denouncing the exclusion of millions and promising support to those affected, and promised to do away with the two legislations if voted to power in Assam.

Banerjee warned against the BJP’s alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral process accusing the ruling party of fomenting communal tensions for electoral gains. She was critical of the government’s handling of the Manipur crisis, citing the burning of churches and atrocities on minorities.

She rallied her supporters with a call for action, urging them to unite under the TMC banner to oust the BJP from power.

The TMC chief questioned the BJP on unemployment issue and unfulfilled promises, such as the creation of 2 crore jobs, doubling the income of farmers and bringing back black money stashed in overseas banks.

Stressing the need for a united front against the BJP, Banerjee declared her alliance with the Congress and the CPM at the national level while vowing to defeat the saffron party in Bengal.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is contesting four parliamentary seats in Assam.

The TMC list features former AIUDF MP from Karimganj, Radheshyam Biswas. The party fielded Biswas from Silchar (SC) seat.

The party fielded Abul Kalam Azad from Barpeta, while Gauri Sankar Sarania and Ghana Kanta Chutia will contest the Kokrajhar (ST) and Lakhimpur seats respectively.