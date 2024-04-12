No CAA, NRC or UCC in Bengal, vows CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that there will be no CAA, NRC or Uniform Civil Code in Bengal as these measures are intended to divide the country. She was addressing a gathering after Eid prayers on Red Road this morning. She was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP and national general secretary of the party. The Eid prayer was organised by the Khilafat Committee.

“When elections come they talk about CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code just to scare people. They want to create fear psychosis among people. Do not get scared. Rest assured there will not be CAA, NRC or Uniform Civil Code in Bengal,” Miss Banerjee said. She said an attempt is on to divide the country. “We believe in harmony of religions. Here in Bengal people from different religions live happily and peacefully.

We observe different religious festivals.” She urged people to maintain calm and not to fall into the trap. “They are conspiring to create trouble in Bengal and disturb our communal peace and harmony. If were stay together no one can divide us,” she said, adding: “They are calling up Muslim leaders and asked about their requirement. They have money power and want to buy everything.” Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Central government, she said: “They are putting everyone behind the bars and sending ED, CBI and Income Tax (officials).

Advertisement

I request them to set up a jail where the entire country can be sent. But they cannot scare us by sending the agencies. We fight like Royal Bengal tigers and know how to fight against them.” Miss Banerjee said to get the support of the people one should love them and not oppress them. “If we are not Indian nationals then how could people have elected the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, MPs, MLAs and councillors? They give hate speeches and their sole purpose is to divide the society and reap benefits out of this division,” she said. Criticising the BJP she said: “Before 2021 Assembly election they had said they would get 200 seats in Bengal and finally ended with 77 seats.

They are now talking big and said they would get 400 seats. I say first get 200 seats. They believe in julma and nothing else.” Miss Banerjee criticized the courts and said: “It is unfortunate that our leaders are not getting bail but the BJP leaders are getting bail from the court. We expect impartiality from the court.” Miss Banerjee urged people to ensure that all their votes go to Trinamul Congress. “We are a part of INDIA alliance, but here in Bengal we are fighting alone. Do not waste your vote.” Addressing the gathering Mr Abhishek Banerjee said “Hindusthan is no one’s property. We all live here and a Hindu and a Muslim drink the same water. They are letting loose one brother against the other. The gloomy weather should change and there will be bright sunshine.”