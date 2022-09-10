Ukrainian forces advance in Kupiansk town as counter-attack continues

Ukrainian forces on Saturday announced that they have captured the key eastern town of Kupiansk, as their rapid counter-attack makes further progress in the war against Russian troops continues.

Kupiansk is a crucial place on the border as it works as a supply hub for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and got captured a week after February’s invasion. Ukrainian special forces made the clear announcements by sharing photos to it’s social media.

The progress made in the war is said to be the most important after Russia withdrew from areas around Kyiv in April. If verified – and known as a truth – the annexation can be a symbol that Ukraine’s forces can still take back Russian-occupied land, with the nation still demanding weat for military support with soldiers, weapons and food.

However, if seen from Russian side, they would mean a terrifying loss, as its forces occupied the area in the intial days of the war. Before the announcement, UK defence officials had claimed that Ukraine had advanced 50km (31 miles) into formerly Russian-held area.

“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise,” the UK Ministry of Defence said according to BBC. “The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns.”

However, earlier this week, in the light of International attention loaded towards observation will advance near the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine commenced its counter-offensive in the east. But, reports claim that Russia redirected some of its most seasoned groups of Army to protect the city from the continuous attacks

Meanwhile, its not just the annexed land in the east, Ukraine is also making further advancement in the south, an official was said to be inform BBC. In the east, reports direct that Ukraine was aiming to capture Kupiansk and slowly encircle thousands of Russian troops near the close city of Izyum.